Eat Like A Boss At These Team Lunch Outings In Koramangala

Team lunches have got to be some of the best-loved perks of corporate life, don’t you think? And Koramangala, being at the heart of all things startup in the city, offers plenty of options. Restaurants around Koramangala put forth decadent buffets and delicious express lunch menus that make even the company of your slightly annoying colleague or overbearing boss worth it. LBB plates up the best team lunch options in Koramangala.
Punjab Grill
Their Corporate Lunch Buffet has the makings of a fine meal. Start off with their flavourful shorbas that pair perfectly with plates of their kebabs and other starters (their succulent mutton sheekh kebabs are a favourite). You can then move on to tuck into endless helpings of biryani or fresh breads that can be mopped up with creamy curries. After your indulgent dessert course, that includes the most-loved North Indian sweets, your productivity at work is sure to take a hit.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Buff Buffet Buff
Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and you’ll find a whopping buffet spread waiting for you. At noon, swing by to stuff your face with dim sums and grills from live counters. Along with this, you can also gorge on Indian and Chinese main course options before hitting the dessert counter. You can also choose beer, mocktails, and IMFL drinks with your meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Black Pearl
You and your team can loot the buffet table at this pirate-themed restaurant. On the buffet prowl, you’ll find plenty of treats that includes dishes from across the globe. Live grills offer seafood delicacies and you can also sink your teeth into chocolate sandwiches and burgers that are made-to-order. You can also look forward to a long lineup of salads, soups, starters, main course, and desserts.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
BonSouth
South Indian food with a twist! That’s what you can look forward to at this restaurant. Patrons love the grilled prawns, Mysore masala dosa, curd vada, podi idly, Ceylon parathas, and appams here. At the dessert counter, the elaneer payasam (tender coconut pudding) is a runaway hit.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Barbeque Nation
The grand-daddy of buffets, Barbeque Nation is a favourite for team lunches. Round up your team and hit the endless counters here that serve up everything from grilled meats to creamy kulfis. Go back to work and simply sink into a food coma.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Om Made Cafe
If you and co-workers still want to remain functional after your outing, then, Om Made Cafe is the place to hit. The rooftop restaurant offers a simple set menu that makes for a light lunch. Juice, smoothies, salads, sandwiches, cookies, and muffins are all part of the lineup.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Naati Manae
For when the team lunch cravings are high but the office budget is low, Naati Manae is perfect. You can enjoy a meal filled with rustic flavours. Don’t go away with trying their Naati Koli (country chicken) specials and also their Donne Biryani.
- onwards: ₹ 800
Chianti
Gunning for Italian during your next team lunch? Then, Chianti’s three-course menu is what you need to sign up for. They give you a large selection of salads, appetisers, main course, and desserts to choose from. The Melanzane Ripiene (stuffed aubergine), the Caprese Salad, the Chicken Parmigiana, and the gooey Chocolate Bomb are all winners. And it’s certainly bang for your buck.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Sultans Of Spice
Binge on culinary joys from purani Dilli here. The buffet has a large variety but we especially loved their appetisers, be it Dum Aloo, Chicken Wings, Kebabs, Fish or Mutton Kheema Balls. All in all, you'll enjoy the superbly Punjabi meal!
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Hanoi
Tired of taking your team for pizza or biryani all the time? Treat them to a set meal at Hanoi. The offer lasts through the weekdays and you get to choose a soup, a salad, two starters, main course (we love their Pho!) and a dessert. If your team includes more than 9 people, then they will organise a separate menu for you.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
