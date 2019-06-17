Eat Like A Boss At These Team Lunch Outings In Koramangala

Their Corporate Lunch Buffet has the makings of a fine meal. Start off with their flavourful shorbas that pair perfectly with plates of their kebabs and other starters (their succulent mutton sheekh kebabs are a favourite). You can then move on to tuck into endless helpings of biryani or fresh breads that can be mopped up with creamy curries. After your indulgent dessert course, that includes the most-loved North Indian sweets, your productivity at work is sure to take a hit.

