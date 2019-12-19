Brocade Pants Or Half Sarees, This Boutique Will Custom-Make Everything For You

Ladies, wardrobe FOMO is a real thing. How many times have we seen a celebrity wearing something super cool and made a mental note of buying it (when we have enough money, that is)? At least, now we can get these pieces custom made at Maayarang Design Studio in Sahakar Nagar without having to spend a bomb -- and customise it exactly the way we want it, too.

Just walk into the studio and meet Medha, the designer. She will patiently listen to your requirements and give useful advice on how to best make use of the fabric of your choice. Speaking of fabrics, the studio doesn't keep stock of any (nor do they have any readymade pieces you can just pick up on the spot), but no matter what you choose to get designed, Medha will manage to source the exact fabric and embellishments, and get your outfit designed perfectly.

Don't believe us? Check out their social media feed and find everything from brocade pants (the kind Anushka Sharma wore for Sui Dhaaga promotions) and embroidered asymmetrical skirts to half sarees, pretty gowns and beautiful georgette sarees paired with intricately embroidered blouses. They also repurpose old sarees, if they are in a well-maintained condition.