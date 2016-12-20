No need to go haring around the city when you run out of your fave MAC lip gloss or that perfect shade of concealer — now you can just order it online at Nykaa.com
Hurrah! MAC Cosmetics Is Now Available At A Click On Nykaa.com
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Shortcut
Pucker Up
Yay! Now you can squander/invest all you savings by the slick of a button. How you ask? By shopping at Nykaa.com for all those must-have MAC products which you of course, cannot do without. Be it the Smoulder Kohl pencil or the heaven-sent fluid gel liner, you can get it all online. And if you don’t know about the MAC Strobe Cream for that celebrity glow, then sigh!
Oh, and don’t even get us started on the lipsticks — nude, red and everything in between. In fact, why not ‘Add To Cart’ some eye shadow too, eh?
LBBTip
If you have six finished MAC products, take the empty containers back to a physical store and get a free lipstick! Recycle and get returns!
Also On Nykaa
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Comments (0)