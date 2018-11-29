We've Found A Beer That's Meant To Be Savoured Slowly And Not Chugged

Brewing to perfection in New Delhi, Mad King is a craft beer company that has started making two kinds of beer - a wheat beer and a larger. Named Kòlga and Düfa, royal princesses to the Mad King, of course, the first born is the tropical lager and the second, a redone version of the classic Belgian Witbier. While the larger is quite hoppy, and has a citrusy hint to it, the witbier has a refreshing hit of orange. The Mad King himself suggests you take you time sipping and savouring this one, and we tend to agree because these beers are simply #TooFineToChug.