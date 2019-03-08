Take Me Home, Country Roads: This Resort In Kanakapura Is Reminiscent Of Your Childhood Days

Take a break from your city life to hop and skip on a winding path along a farmland at Madhuvana, or take a dip in their natural pond. Grab your kids and go crazy playing traditional Indian games like Goli (marbles) or Lagori (seven stones) letting nostalgia take over you. After tiring yourself from all that outdoor fun, settle into their restaurant and indulge in some authentic Karnataka cuisine. If you’re an adventure junkie, they have also have options of paragliding and bike rides!

Since Madhuvana’s theme is eco-friendly and nature inspired, you’ll see that the pillars of conservation - earthly architecture, healthy food, energy conservation and proper waste management are all blended and showcased through their commitments of hospitality. The resort makes for a great destination for corporate offsite, team building activities and bonding sessions with family! With their costs at INR 750 per person (inclusive of food and activities), Madhuvana isn't too expensive for a whole day of fun and activities.