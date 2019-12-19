River Rafting, Ziplining And Jungle Safari: Taste Adventure At This Resort In Dandeli

Tired of the city life? Head to Magenta Resort in Dandeli for a dose of nature. Enveloped in greenery with beautiful lawns and a quiet lake inside it, it’s ideal for a peaceful weekend vacation. And if that's doesn't cut it, just know that you'll be surrounded by the dense forests of Dandeli and the Kali river, so you really will be far, far removed from the city!

Pick your accommodation based on your rough-it-out levels. Starting from INR 5,000, you have options like Maharaja or Swiss Tents (the name says it all, really!) or quaint little cottages overlooking the lake or the garden. And since Dandeli is adventure through and through, the Magenta Resort makes sure to cater to just that. Go river rafting in the Kali river - it’s wild enough to give you a rush but is also very beginner friendly. Looking for something more low-impact? Go kayaking or try the Coracle ride (a tiny, oval-shaped boat).

Channel your inner Tarzan with ziplining as you swing from tree to tree (don’t forget to do the jungle call). There's also the Burma Bridge (it's made of only three ropes!) that will make you remember all the gods as you walk across it. If you're taking your little ones with you, don't miss out on the campfire activities. They’ll also enjoy the jungle safari, as you try and spot rare wildlife. Whether it's a romantic getaway with bae, a weekend with your squad or a family adventure, the resort fits into most holiday categories.