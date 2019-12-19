Elsa, Snow White Or Prince Charming: This Kids Store Sorts Out All Their Formal Wear

Dressing boys in formal wear is usually challenge, with the focus on girls. However, with Magic Threads, there is always something natty waiting for your little hero. A smart three piece suit, bow-tie options as well as the latest waistcoat style is available in sizes starting as small as 1 year old, all the way till they turn 5.

As for girls, from simple, understated dresses and gowns to flowy and indulgent dresses, they have the whole range. Starting at INR 2,500 for the less grand dresses and going all the way to INR 5,000 for the Princess Elsa ensembles, there is something for every occasion. Lace, sheer and shimmery fabrics and plenty of delicate bows and flowers is what embellishes the dresses. So if your child’s birthday theme is a princess, look no further. They do also have simple dresses, but not a vast collection.