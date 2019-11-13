Fall In Love With Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies Like Never Before!

Street Storyss, a casual dining restaurant located in Indiranagar is certainly a hidden gem. Serving some of the scrumptious street foods from across the globe. The ambience of this place is really a class apart, very minimal yet very elegant. Very bright and good lightning. Every dish is very uniquely crafted and presented, the cutlery, the plates and bowl are customs designed around every single dish. Every dish be it the same course, the presentation is completely apart. Ordered various dished and enjoyed every single dish that was served, Below are a few of my favourites: * Mushroom soup - a thick creamy and flavorful soup, served with pita bread, again absolutely loved the way it was served. * Bangkok stir-fried - This dish blew me away, I am not a fan of eggplant, but this dish which is made from eggplant, I couldn't stop myself from not eating it. * Pan fried dim sum - when it comes to veg dim sum it is always a big no, but this place got the perfect recipe for veg dim, the rich flavours and perfect amount of spice and the generous fillings. * Burmese Khow Suey - simply the best Khow Suey that I had so far, thick Thai curry very creamy and rich in flavours. A must try!! Can't wait to visit this place again and explore more surprises. Had a pleasant dining experience. The food is pure veg and trust me this does tickle your pallets even if you are not a veg person. If you are a veg person, you are in a food paradise. Bon Appetit!!