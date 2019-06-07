Maha Thali At Carnatic: South Indian On A Plate

Carnatic has never disappointed with its food. So, here is there is their new Vegetarian Thali called as Maha Thali which has 34 dishes comprising of all the dishes from South India, Thali here is unlimited. When you start your meal, you get a glass of Panaka and Majjige(Musk Melon Juice and Buttermilk) which is a perfect start. Then, one would be served Papads and Sandige with two types of Palya and Chutneys. Special mention for the Chutneys where a chutney was made with Okra, which was delightful. When one has a taste of all this, there comes Mosaru Vade(Curd Vada) and Mirchi Bajji. Now, some Sagu with a fluffy Puri and a small Parota and not the Paratha. Bisibele Baath is one awesome way to start the main course. Puliyogare was absolutely awesome, where there were green chillies along with it. It was bloody good. Holige can be had any day. A Karnataka style Sikkina Unde is perfect here.