Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room Can Give Tough Competition To Its Neighbour Vidyarthi Bavan

For something different, try their onion dosa or the khali dosa {a local variant of boiled rice is mixed with the dosa batter resulting in a soft, spongy dosa} served with sagu, that is, low on oil and high on taste. Leave some space for the crunchy vadas though, and the sambar that the vada is served with is quintessentially a Karnataka sambar, with a touch of sweetness. I tried the bisi beli bhaath — spicy, with a generous amount of vegetables, the mixture on top providing the right amount of crunch. Full? You can’t leave without trying the gulab jamun here; the syrup is delicately spiced with rose water.