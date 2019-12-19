Drop By This Place To Explore Good Maharashtrian Food!

Samrajya – New place for all the people who are looking to taste some authentic Mahastraian food. The ambiance of the place just gives you a feel of a Mahastraian home and instantly makes you comfortable. They just make you feel like home. You can either sit on the table and chair or choose to sit on the floor where the mattress is laid out. The restaurant can accommodate around 45-50 patrons at full capacity. An ideal place for family and Office get-togethers. Welcome drinks- typical Maharashtrian way •Kokum sharbat •Solkhadi Starters tried- • Aloovadi-One of the best I have tried • Sabudhana Vada – Loved it •Bhajji platter - Good •Veg and Chicken Vada pav – Loved the veg vada pav was not a great fan of chicken version The Main Course- • Kolhapuri Chicken Thali - two Chapathi with one chicken gravy, Chicken Dry, Solkadi, raita. Perfect meal • Kolhapuri Mutton Thali -here Mutton dry and Mutton curry along with Chapathi and raita. Loved it thoroughly • Bangda fish fry – Was good • Jowar Bhakri & Fulka – Bhakri was perfect with chicken and mutton curry The Desserts- • Puran Poli - hot and Sweet, just perfect • Shrikhand-Delicious I will definitely go back to this place again to explore some authentic food. Kudos to the owner for living her passion. Would highly recommend the same.