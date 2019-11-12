Maharashtrian Misal & Keema Pav Cravings? Head To Suryawanshi

Not my first time to Suryawanshi, definitely not my first time to this outlet. This place has been my go-to place when I crave for some authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. It has been to other outlets in Sarjapur and Whitefield, which are a little upmarket in terms of space & seating. But nothing compared to this outlet, which is as rustic as Mumbai is, a little cramped but still serving the most delicious cuisine, transporting you to Maharashtra. I have always been a vegetarian when I visited all the times before, but this time I went on my non-vegetarian day, for a nice lunch in a mildly warm Bangalore afternoon, with a friend. I bet some interesting and curious conversations, we managed to devour a plate of Misal Pav and Keema Pav. The Misal as always was fantastic, fabulous, flavoursome, simply retreating the best of Maharashtra in Namma Bengaluru. The Sol Kadhi is something that I love across all the outlets, this one is no exception, beautifully made, slightly sour, delicious pink drink that I gulped a couple down throughout the meal. My first time trying Keema Pav, it was just perfect. Beautiful meat flavours, accentuated by authentic Maharashtrian spices, a little too hot, but I absolutely loved the heat, with the bowl almost getting slurped down with the pav. This is the recommended dish for Keema lovers, and am already dreaming about what other combinations I can pair with this delicious Keema, maybe rice, chapati, or with a take away some Kerala Parota, Pulao, Roti, Naan, and whatnot. Both the portions were huge, that we could not go for their signature Thalis, after this heavy snack. So decided to order a couple of starters with chapati. The vegetarian selection was a Baingan Masala and Jowar Roti. For my non-vegetarian selection, I opted for Chicken Sukka and Prawns Sukka with a chapati. The Baingan Masala was very well made with the eggplant being celebrated in a great Masala, with the gravy going well with the slightly dry Jowar Roti. Both the Chicken Sukka & Prawns Sukka was well made, beautifully seasoned, the prawn's extremity fresh, if I wasn’t full, I could have easily ordered some rice and mixed up the semi gravy and devoured it in seconds. Of course, we ended up with an Amrakhand and shared the delicious goodness. The absolutely rich and creamy cold dessert that can represent the best of India to the world, especially this version here at Suryawanshi. If you crave for Maharashtrian cuisine, Suryawanshi is probably the only place you can get some authentic goodness in Namma Bengaluru. Suryawanshi is where I head for my Misal cravings and now Keema cravings, and you should too.