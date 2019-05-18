Love DIY-ing Stuff? This Underground Store Will Become Your Favourite Haunt

Looking to do up that basic kurta into something glamorous for a special occasion? Maheshwari Arts & Crafts in Namma Basavanagudi is your go-to. Once you visit this store and meet the friendly couple who runs the place, you’ll be travelling all the way to South Bangalore for all your lace and ribbon needs. If you have little ones who love spending time creating art, let their imagination run wild by letting them buy handmade paper, stickers, tassels and bells to work on a summer project.

With shelves and shelves filled with colourful ribbons and laces, find traditional borders, plain simple ribbons and even metal based DIY motifs that you can stitch on your clothes to give it some style. They have stickers with traditional designs on them that you can just peel and iron onto cloth, giving the attire your own twist! They have feathers, stitched roses, ice cream sticks, wool, glitter, coloured tape, you get the gist, and if they don’t have what you need, they will find it for you. With prices starting at INR 30, swing by and let your designer side go wild!

