From Finger Food To Combo Meals, This Place Is Worth Every Penny!

We have visited The Bangalore Canteen a fortnight back and it was a very chilled out and easy experience in terms of ambience and food. The menu is and very canteen-ish from finger food to Plate sized meals with local and international Cuisines. From Desi Chats, Salads, Pancakes, Burgers, Pizzas to Majjige ( Butter Milk), Baadam Haalu ( Badam Milk), Coorgi Pandi Curry, Khichdi, Biryani, Sandwiches to Kolkata Kati rolls, from Espresso to Filter Kaapi everything is available on the Menu at a very reasonable price. We started with Simple Desi Chana Salad and Sprouted Moong Dal Salad and chose Cold Badam Milk with that which was Spicy and Nice and Broccoli with Chilli Cheese worth give a try for its Cheesy earthy flavour. Kodagu Pandi Fry is a hit among all the non-veg starters and a must-try. In Mains We tried Mix Dal Khichdi which was really good, Chicken Chettinad with Kerala Parota which was good, Veg Thai Curry with Rice was a little harsh but Nasi Goreng Chicken and Pandi Curry with Rice were Standing out. Veg Biryani had a local donne biryani flavour and was tasty. Drinks and Desserts were also very good especially Crunchy Oreo Shake, Peanut Butter Brownie shake and Choco Mud Pie and American Cheese Cake. Overall It was an amazing experience to try here.