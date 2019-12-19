Check Out This Chikmagalur Cafe For Amazing Coffee & A Picturesque View

This quiet, beautiful cafe in the midst of a 140-year-old coffee plantation, is perched on top of a hill, overlooking a small valley in Mallandur. It's 20 km away from the Chikmagalur town. As you walk into the cafe, the lush greenery and simplicity of the place draws you in and leaves you mesmerised with the scenic charm. The seating is clustered with gazebos spread across framing picturesque vistas. The simple post and lintel structure with it's Mangalore tile sloping roof and terracotta tiles soothe your senses. This total insta-worthy cafe lets you laze around with a book or play pool all day. It's a great place for coffee and conversations or to unwind amidst the cool plantation. They also sell amazing coffee powder that will keep taking you back for more and more.