Make way for Bangalore’s best gourmet burgers! Brought to you by Burger Seigneur at Indira Nagar.

Burger Seigneur is full of the finest selection of burgers, keeping every taste bud in mind. They say, that chicken burgers are supposedly the best! But vegetarians are in for a pleasant surprise, as their veggie burgers are to die for (not literally!). And no, it’s not just paneer or potato-based burgers. The cheese will lusciously melt in your mouth. Feeling hungry already, eh? Burger Seigneur’s Dynamite burger is an epitome of perfection (well almost). Right from the soft, in-house bun, to the juicy lamb patty, it serves as a perfect meal for your busy day.



Their Jack the Ripper (chicken based) and Paris Delice (beef based) burgers will leave you spoilt for choice! No matter what you decide to order, you’ll be sure to find your burger nirvana, in this pretty cafe!