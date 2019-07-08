Make Way For This Newbie In Indiranagar For Unique Ambience & Amazing Bar

Make way for Daddy, the new popular bar in town. Located in Indiranagar, this bar is so popular with its catchy name and ambience. The ambience is very quirky, it’s a modern roman themed place and it will leave you stunned with their flipping bar. The food was pretty average, the must-try would be the dal makhni kulche and the biryani. The cocktails were good. The desserts stole the show especially the brownie with ice cream. Overall the place is worth visiting once for its classy ambience and fine dining. They also have a rooftop which is extremely pretty and cute for dates with the Bangalore weather.