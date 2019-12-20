Enjoy Malabar Cuisine At This Restaurant In Kalyan Nagar

This is a restaurant that serves mainly Kerala food along with some Chinese items. The decor is average, simple and clean. Although it is on the roadside, you will get to park on one of the side roads around the restaurant. The smell of Malabar biriyani, the tangy taste of fish curry or the famous Kerala porotta can make anyone's mouth water. The humble but punchy Kerala cuisine has been given justice at Kanthari, Kalyan Nagar. Since my group had a pretty good appetite built up, we ended up ordering Biriyani, Porotta, Crab, Squid, Fish and other sides. Biriyani was my favourite. It was light and tasty. The crab was absolutely tasty. If you are a seafood lover, definitely try crab and fish. Malayalees would feel at home here. Go give it a try, you'll love the place.