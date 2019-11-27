Swad Anusaar is a fine dine pure vegetarian Restaurant. It is located just 300m from Malleshwaram circle. They serve lunch and dinner. They have a wide menu and many options in Mocktails, Soups, starters, main course and even amazing desserts. Oh, not to forget their masala papad. They even have Chinese options. Their Kali mirch paneer tikka, Salad, Veg biryani, palak soup , stuffed mushroom is what i loved the most.
Malleshvaram Has A New Fine Dine Restaurant, Swad Anusaar!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
Also On Swad Anusaar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
Comments (0)