Malleshvaram Has A New Fine Dine Restaurant, Swad Anusaar!

Swad Anusaar is a fine dine pure vegetarian Restaurant. It is located just 300m from Malleshwaram circle. They serve lunch and dinner. They have a wide menu and many options in Mocktails, Soups, starters, main course and even amazing desserts. Oh, not to forget their masala papad. They even have Chinese options. Their Kali mirch paneer tikka, Salad, Veg biryani, palak soup , stuffed mushroom is what i loved the most.