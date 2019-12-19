Heading To Udupi? Hit Up This Pier-ty Spot For The 'Gram

You know we love Malpe Beach, and all the wonderful things it has to offer apart from sun, sand, and sea, and the Malpe Sea Walk is a cherry on the top. Located by the Malpe Harbour, get there by taking the Malpe-Udupi Road, pay an entry fee of INR 20 or so, and follow the road till, well, the road ends.

There’s plenty of parking, plus benches and rocks, so you can just chill for a bit if you like. Alternatively, you can walk from the main Malpe beach. The 450 metre sea walk sees the Arabian Sea on one side, and backwaters on the other (the Swarna river empties out into it at some point). With benches along the sea walk, as well as a sculpture of a fisherman family, the Mininsty for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sport knew that it was going to be an Insta worthy spot from the start! In the mornings, enjoy the sight of fishermen going out into the sea for their catch. Once they’re back, some of them even sell by the Malpe Sea Walk, so you can literally pick up the catch of the day if you’re lucky.

If you're not hitting up other beaches in the evening, enjoy the sunset over the treetops by the sea walk. Just as pretty at night, Malpe sea walk is lined with lamp posts, making it perfect for your Instagram, or any other photo op. As pretty as it looks, we strongly suggest that you don’t get into the water.