Love Momos? Try These Huge Pan-Fried Schezwan Fried Momos From This Kiosk

If you're ever in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and suddenly feel hunger pangs, we point you to this tiny, unassuming kiosk called Mama Mimi Momo. Yup, that's the name. But that's not all that is special about them: what we love about this place is that they make these huge momos that will leave your tummy in a blissful state -- you're welcome. The only catch is that it's all vegetarian. Non-vegetarians, don't leave the page yet. We assure you, they're almost as yum as Chicken (and maybe even more filling!). Check out the four options on the menu - Veg, Paneer, Mushroom and Cheese Corn. All of these come in steamed and pan-fried versions. There's a fifth option too, and it's the most popular - the Schezwan Pan-Fried Momo. Priced at INR 60 (the most expensive of the lot), you get three large momos that are a mix of mushroom, paneer and spicy Schezwan sauce. Just bear in mind that since these are huge, it's very difficult for one person to finish it by themselves -- best take a friend along! They accept PayTM and PhonePe and are even listed on Zomato, so you can sit in the comfort of your home and get delish momos delivered to your doorstep.