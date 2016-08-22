Asian Chicken Wings, Sweet Potato And Tuna Salad On Mamagoto's New Menu

Up next was Silky Wilky Tofu Salad — chunks of tofu tossed with some sweet sauces and cucumber, that didn’t cut it for us. But the Admiralty Tuna salad, was just on another level. Deep fried tuna flakes {no, make that double fried}, came topped with sprouts and herbs, to be eaten with a sweet and spicy peanut laden sauce. This was one of the best dishes from the new menu. Second honours go to the simple, yet impactful Grilled Sweet Potato served with a piquant wasabi mayo. Just add a squeeze of lime and you are good to go.

We didn’t really try too many mains, and we suggest you go with Mamagobto’s starters and small plates. But we did tuck into a excellent fish served in a tangy, green chilli sauce. The fish was disappointingly Basa, but the green, tangy, lemony and spicy sauce was so good that we couldn’t stop eating it. Plus, it came topped with fried onions for the right crunch.