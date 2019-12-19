Want All Eyes On You This Wedding Season? Shop From This Store At Avenue Road

We're all for a minimal aesthetic when the occasion calls for it, but if you don't go through the wedding season guns blazing, why do it at all? And if you're looking for a trusted shop to add some glamour to your wedding wardrobe, don't look left or right - just head straight to Manav Trading Company and enjoy a good ol' shopping sesh!

As soon as you enter the shop, you'll be escorted by a salesman to sit on the floor mattress (it's truly a respite from the maddening heat, and they'll even offer you water to drink!) and shown their wide collection of kurtas and dress materials, perfect for all the ceremonies surrounding a wedding. Whether it's little or lots, monochrome or multicoloured, chikan work or heavy zardosi embroidery, you have plenty of options to ace your maximalist look this season.

If you're looking for something more regal or trying to find "The lehenga" to wear to your BFF's wedding, head to the first floor. You'll be struck by the store's colour palette that features beiges, bright corals, icy blues and delicate peaches. Some of the pieces that caught our eye were their rose gold lehenga with a plain flare and zari embroidery (and a sexy tie-up choli to match), a baby pink gown featuring frilled hemlines, and the many beautiful chiffon and georgette sarees. Prices start from INR 2,000 and they're all super Insta-worthy, so you know where we'll be blowing all our money soon.