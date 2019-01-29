Visit This Hillock In Tumkur For Trekking, History And One Of The Most Beautiful Temples

Just 60-odd kilometres from Bangalore lies Mandargiri Hills, an important pilgrim place for Jainism in Karnataka. The hill, also known as Basadi Betta locally, is more of a hillock that the hills that dot the backyard of Bangalore. It's an easy hillock to scale up thanks to the 450-odd carved steps. It shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes to reach the top. The views aren't spectacular or anything, but you do get a panoramic view of the village Pandithanahalli. The summit has four temples which were constructed between the 12th and 14th century. There's also a small pond to dip your toes in.

Once you are back to the base, do not miss out on what is arguably the hills most famous architecture -- the pinchi-shaped 81-feet tall Guru Mandir. A pinchi is a peacock feather fan for the uninitiated, and yes, the temple is as beautiful as it can get with all bright hues of blue, green, and orange on the feather-shaped dome. Take plenty of pictures. There's also a tall statue of Chandranatha Thirthankara which is a smaller scale model of the Gommateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola.