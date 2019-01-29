Mandargiri Hills in Tumkur is the perfect weekend drive from Bangalore, if you're up for adventure, culture, and a rather beautiful Jain Temple that will have you gaping in awe.
Visit This Hillock In Tumkur For Trekking, History And One Of The Most Beautiful Temples
Great For

What Makes It Awesome
Just 60-odd kilometres from Bangalore lies Mandargiri Hills, an important pilgrim place for Jainism in Karnataka. The hill, also known as Basadi Betta locally, is more of a hillock that the hills that dot the backyard of Bangalore. It's an easy hillock to scale up thanks to the 450-odd carved steps. It shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes to reach the top. The views aren't spectacular or anything, but you do get a panoramic view of the village Pandithanahalli. The summit has four temples which were constructed between the 12th and 14th century. There's also a small pond to dip your toes in.
Once you are back to the base, do not miss out on what is arguably the hills most famous architecture -- the pinchi-shaped 81-feet tall Guru Mandir. A pinchi is a peacock feather fan for the uninitiated, and yes, the temple is as beautiful as it can get with all bright hues of blue, green, and orange on the feather-shaped dome. Take plenty of pictures. There's also a tall statue of Chandranatha Thirthankara which is a smaller scale model of the Gommateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola.
Pro-Tip
If you need to visit the temples at the top, you will need to get in touch with the caretaker who will open the doors for you.
