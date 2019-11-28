Relish Delicious Mangalorean Cuisine At This Stunning Outlet!

Mangalore food at it's best. Co.ba.ja in brigade road gives you the most amazing Mangalorean food straight from the coasts of Karnataka. From their neer dosa to kori roti and their brilliant ghee roast and fish kebab, which is a must try . Their beautiful cocktails and mocktails go so well with the cuisine. Comfort food + beautiful ambience + affordable prices . What more do you want? And by beautiful ambience I mean the place has a rooftop seating which is gold. It's got this amazing view with decked up interiors and it's all kinds of pretty. The service was good and the staff was super friendly. The prices are super pocket friendly too. So without digging your wallet you can eat your heart out at this cute little place in bridge road. Loved the food, ambience, service and the affordable prices .