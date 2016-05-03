On The Mango Trail: Dishes Inspired By The King Of Fruits

Come summer, you will find us queuing at Naturals to get our greedy paws on their rather excellent Alphonso mango ice cream. We are not satisfied with cones or scoops of this ice cream, which is alphonso pulp mixed in with sugar and milk, but we’d rather take slabs of it by the tub home, to be eaten in peace at home post dinner, watching our favourite TV show. Add chunks of fresh mangoes to this and you are set for life.

Price: INR 50 onwards

Timings: 11am-midnight

