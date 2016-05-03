Summer’s here and the only reason to rejoice in this sultry weather and suffocating heat are perhaps, luscious mangoes. the juicier the better. Apart from slicing and eating them just like that, we also like to savour the different avatars the mango takes in city restaurants, ice cream parlours and bars. Take your pick from milkshakes, ice cream, sweets, and even curries with our handy list of mango dishes available around town this summer.
On The Mango Trail: Dishes Inspired By The King Of Fruits
Alphonso Ice Cream At Natural Ice Cream
Come summer, you will find us queuing at Naturals to get our greedy paws on their rather excellent Alphonso mango ice cream. We are not satisfied with cones or scoops of this ice cream, which is alphonso pulp mixed in with sugar and milk, but we’d rather take slabs of it by the tub home, to be eaten in peace at home post dinner, watching our favourite TV show. Add chunks of fresh mangoes to this and you are set for life.
Where: Find a Natural Ice cream outlet near you here.
Price: INR 50 onwards
Timings: 11am-midnight
Mango Specials at Khandani Rajdhani
Every summer, thali restaurant Khandani Rajdhani brings to us the season’s specials with plenty of mango dishes. Called Aamlicious {what’s in a name you ask? Plenty actually we think}, at this festival, you can tuck into every from tangy chutneys and sweet aamras to shrikhand and spicy khadi infused with the King of Fruits. Take your pick from Kairi Chana Daal Dhokla or the Kairi Samosa Sabzi for starters. Move on to mains such as Malabari Mango Kadhi and Mango Patachdi {a bit of South specials find place here too}. Mango raita and Fajeto {a Gujarati recipe with mangoes, curd and gramflour} are other highlights. Those with a weakness for sweet treats, lookout for the Amrakhand {a Srikhand infused with mangoes}, Mango jalebis and the signature armadas from Gujarat.
Mad About Mangoes At The Oberoi
The entire month of May is dedicated to mangoes at The Oberoi. Called Mad About Mangoes, this promotion will see everything from desserts to cocktails getting the mango makeover. Sink you teeth into freshman cheesecakes, or tuck in spoonfuls of mango sundae. Want to stick to a classic and time tasted combination? Then go for their fresh fruit cut and served with a bowlful of vanilla ice cream. Yum! Or try a Thai favourite: sticky rice served with fresh mangoes. Drinks and cocktails include the timeless Aam Panna and the classy mango martini, among others.
Where: The Oberoi, 37-39 MG Road
When: Monday, May 9 onwards. All day.
Contact: 080 25585858
Price: INR 450 + tax upwards for a cocktails or dessert
Special Mango Shake At Sagar Hotel
The seasonal Special Mango Shake at Sagar Chats is no ordinary cooler. A huge glass {with a handle} is filled up to the brim with thick and sweet mango milkshake. But that’s not all. The milkshake is topped with fat chunks of freshly-chopped mangoes before it is handed over to you. Can’t finish the whole thing by yourself? Just get it packed for home to be consumed later in peace.
Where: DR Rajkumar Road, opposite KLE College, near Navrang Theatre, Rajajinagar
Contact: 080 23325917
Price: INR 80
Timings: noon-11pm
Chemeen Manga Curry at Salt Mango Tree
This summery curry has our hearts because of two reasons. The Kerala-style curry uses shrimp and raw mango to introduce us to the best of summer flavours. The light, flavourful curry is finished off with dash of coconut milk and temperring of mustard and curry leaves. Best eaten mopped up with lots of rice or appams.
Where: 302, Prestige Ozone, Whitefield Main Road, Varthur Main Road, Whitefield
Contact: +91 9886037106
Price: INR 1,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12.30pm-11pm
Mr Alphonso at Cream Stone
By now our obvious obsession with mangoes might have been obvious to you and taking this fixation a little further is Cream Stone’s summer specialty called Mr Alphonso. On a chilled slab, scoopfuls of mango ice ream is mixed together with chunks of juicy alphonso, before being piled into a waffle bowl and then topped further with the fruit chunks.
Where: No.2116, CMR Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyanagar; 621/B, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar; 89, 17th Main Road, HSR Layout
When: 10am-midnight
Price: INR 185
Mango Kalakhand At Kota Kachori
Sweets get a seasonal makeover with mangoes at Kota Kachori, a sweet shop thats specialises in snacks and sweets from Kota Rajasthan. Follow our advice and buy the fresh Mango Kalakhand by the kilo to take home, or just tuck into one after you have finished tucking into their other equally famous Pyaaz Kachori.
Where: 635, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala
Contact: +91 7259233199
Price: INR 45 for one plate and INR 460 by the kilo
Timings: 8am – 10pm
