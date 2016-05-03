On The Mango Trail: Dishes Inspired By The King Of Fruits

img-gallery-featured

Summer’s here and the only reason to rejoice in this sultry weather and suffocating heat are perhaps, luscious mangoes. the juicier the better. Apart from slicing and eating them just like that, we also like to savour the different avatars the mango takes in city restaurants, ice cream parlours and bars. Take your pick from milkshakes, ice cream, sweets, and even curries with our handy list of mango dishes available around town this summer.

Alphonso Ice Cream At Natural Ice Cream

Come summer, you will find us queuing at Naturals to get our greedy paws on their rather excellent Alphonso mango ice cream. We are not satisfied with cones or scoops of this ice cream, which is alphonso pulp mixed in with sugar and milk, but we’d rather take slabs of it by the tub home, to be eaten in peace at home post dinner, watching our favourite TV show. Add chunks of fresh mangoes to this and you are set for life.

Where: Find a Natural Ice cream outlet near you here.

Price: INR 50 onwards

Timings: 11am-midnight

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Dessert Parlours

Natural Ice Cream

4.5

1021, 80 Feet Road, 1st Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mango Specials at Khandani Rajdhani

Every summer, thali restaurant Khandani Rajdhani brings to us the season’s specials with plenty of mango dishes. Called Aamlicious {what’s in a name you ask? Plenty actually we think}, at this festival, you can tuck into every from tangy chutneys and sweet aamras to shrikhand and spicy khadi infused with the King of Fruits. Take your pick from Kairi Chana Daal Dhokla or the Kairi Samosa Sabzi for starters. Move on to mains such as Malabari Mango Kadhi and Mango Patachdi {a bit of South specials find place here too}. Mango raita and Fajeto {a Gujarati recipe with mangoes, curd and gramflour} are other highlights. Those with a weakness for sweet treats, lookout for the Amrakhand {a Srikhand infused with mangoes}, Mango jalebis and the signature armadas from Gujarat.


Casual Dining

Rajdhani

4.0

Salarpuria Landmark, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mad About Mangoes At The Oberoi

The entire month of May is dedicated to mangoes at The Oberoi. Called Mad About Mangoes, this promotion will see everything from desserts to cocktails getting the mango makeover. Sink you teeth into freshman cheesecakes, or tuck in spoonfuls of mango sundae. Want to stick to a classic and time tasted combination? Then go for their fresh fruit cut and served with a bowlful of vanilla ice cream. Yum! Or try a Thai favourite: sticky rice served with fresh mangoes. Drinks and cocktails include the timeless Aam Panna and the classy mango martini, among others.

Where: The Oberoi, 37-39 MG Road

When: Monday, May 9 onwards. All day.

Contact: 080 25585858

Price: INR 450 + tax upwards for a cocktails or dessert

Find them Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Fine Dining

Szechwan Court - The Oberoi

4.0

The Oberoi Bengaluru, 37-39, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Special Mango Shake At Sagar Hotel

The seasonal Special Mango Shake at Sagar Chats is no ordinary cooler. A huge glass {with a handle} is filled up to the brim with thick and sweet mango milkshake. But that’s not all. The milkshake is topped with fat chunks of freshly-chopped mangoes before it is handed over to you. Can’t finish the whole thing by yourself? Just get it packed for home to be consumed later in peace.

Where: DR Rajkumar Road, opposite KLE College, near Navrang Theatre, Rajajinagar

Contact: 080 23325917

Price: INR 80

Timings: noon-11pm

Casual Dining

Sagar Hotel

4.2

Dr Rajkumar Road, Opp. KLE College, Near Navrang Theatre, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Chemeen Manga Curry at Salt Mango Tree

This summery curry has our hearts because of two reasons. The Kerala-style curry uses shrimp and raw mango to introduce us to the best of summer flavours. The light, flavourful curry is finished off with  dash of coconut milk and temperring of mustard and curry leaves. Best eaten mopped up with lots of rice or appams.

Where: 302, Prestige Ozone, Whitefield Main Road, Varthur Main Road, Whitefield

Contact: +91 9886037106

Price: INR 1,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12.30pm-11pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Casual Dining

Salt Mango Tree

3.8

302, Prestige OZone, Whitefield Main Road, Varthur Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mr Alphonso at Cream Stone

By now our obvious obsession with mangoes might have been obvious to you and taking this fixation a little further is Cream Stone’s summer specialty called Mr Alphonso. On a chilled slab, scoopfuls of mango ice ream is mixed together with chunks of juicy alphonso, before being piled into a waffle bowl and then topped further with the fruit chunks.

Where: No.2116, CMR Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyanagar; 621/B, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar; 89, 17th Main Road, HSR Layout

When: 10am-midnight

Price: INR 185

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

4.2

621/B, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mango Kalakhand At Kota Kachori

Sweets get a seasonal makeover with mangoes at Kota Kachori, a sweet shop thats specialises in snacks and sweets from Kota Rajasthan. Follow our advice and buy the fresh Mango Kalakhand by the kilo to take home, or just tuck into one after you have finished tucking into their other equally famous Pyaaz Kachori.

Where: 635, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala

Contact: +91 7259233199

Price: INR 45 for one plate and INR 460 by the kilo

Timings: 8am – 10pm

Fast Food Restaurants

Kota Kachori

4.2

635, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default