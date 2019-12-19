Swimming Pool Or Open Ocean? Unwind At This Mararikulam Resort That Has Them Both

Modelled on the fishermen's homes from Mararikulam, you’ll find that the cottages in Marari Beach Resort skim the lines of traditional and modern. We love the brick walls, and low-slung thatched roofs with a private sit out to take in the tropical air. The Kerala-style bathrooms (our favourite spot) are away from the main house and with only the skies above, surrounded by a few plants and small trees in a courtyard, it’s spectacularly fun showering out in the open.

There are a few rooms with pools as well, so kick off some indulgence and romance if you’re living in those. Their massive pool is quite a draw too. You’ll argue that when there’s a mighty sea next door, why would you plunge into a pool. We agree, but then again, sipping a Bloody Mary with waves hitting you, gets a bit messy. So…poolside it is!



Chakara is the main outdoor restaurant and we recommend you focus on the fisherman’s delicacies which include coastal fish curries, simple but flavourful Kachiyathu (a dish made from buttermilk and coconut) and anything that’s fresh from the seas. Drink up specials at The Palm Bar – coconut cocktails are top-notch here.

