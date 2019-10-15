Plan Your Friday Night At This Super Cool Club In Marquis!

Marquis is newly opened night club under Radisson Blu brand, an exotic state of the art night club adhering to all the required norms by the local Govt body. Very stylish and elegantly designed interiors giving patrons a lush of luxury nightlife experience. The ambience is a 5 star indeed with highly modern leisure environment night club set up to cater to the demand for nightlife by the young corporate working crowd. There are 2 sections to the ambiance, a huge open-air outdoor cozy seating arrangement and a luxurious indoor cozy seating arrangement with a huge bar counter with bar stools and a space for DJ. you can have a seat at whichever the place you feel comfortable, if you want just to chill out with your drinks n food you can go far the outdoor air open seating and if you feel like you wanna dance and groove to the music of DJ you can always go indoors and you can have a seat there as well. Being under the brand of Radisson Blu the first thought came into my mind was this place could be hyper-expensive but after visiting it in person myself I felt this place is affordable for any nightlife lovers. The drinks price range is almost the same as it is in other popular nightlife places in Bangalore. Talking about the food, food menu limited to starters, finger food and pizzas, it's mostly designed to serve as bar finger food which always goes well along with the drinks. So if you're looking for a heavy traditional style main course to feast, I must say this isn't the place for it but the spread of the starters and finger food is really good and is more than enough to fill your appetite. They do have corporate packages, group party pack which comes with a wide variety of starters, main course and drinks, but it should be contacted for it in advance. Excellent service, very courteous and highly professional staff who are always there to make sure you had the best possible experience.