Get Your Party Shoes Ready As Marquis Comes To Bengaluru!

Bored of the same old party places? Want to try something that's hot and new and most importantly in the city? Oh Yeah! I am talking about Marquis by Radisson Blu. It is a club in Bangalore all set to rock the city! It is located at Marathahalli and is one hep place that you just can't miss. The ambience of the place is fiery. The amazing music and luxurious bar need a special mention. Coming to the food, I tried the Cigare Borek, Reshmi kebabs, margarita pizza, lobster and masala French fries. In drinks, I tried the flaming Lamborghini shot, LIlT (which was huge), red wine and many more. Overall, the place is recommended for Saturday nights if you are planning to spend some happening time with your friends and having an amazing time with top-notch food and music!