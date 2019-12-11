Masala Mandi For Barbeque Buffet With Amazing North Indian Delicacies!

Masala mandi is one of Bengaluru's finest barbeque buffet restaurant with flavours of Punjab and authentic north Indian cuisines. It's on Sarjapur main road and is very easy to find. Grand desi style ambience with an energetic and lively atmosphere, cosy seating arrangement with huge seating capacity, there's a semi-open-air section with few swing seats and it's lovely. The floor is lit with grand decor and lighting. There's a water fountain which adds up to the lovely ambience set up, there are separate kulfi bar and dessert counter, a bar counter for beverages, a chaats counter and also a paan counter. Food is great with a live grill bbq buffet, there are almost 8-9 chaats and starters which are served to the table apart from the live grills, they are papdi chaat, pani puri, dahi puri, dahi bhalla, masala puri, spring rolls, dahi ke kebab and mushroom cheese balls. Unlimited assorted mouthwatering veg/non-veg bbq grills starters served to the table, the main course had a very good spread and the taste was good, the curries were fantastic with authentic north indian taste. Desserts section is amazing with colorful pallets of assorted sweets, there's a live kulfi bar as well, paan counter is something that you won't find at any of the buffet restaurants. Excellent service, lovely & courteous staff made sure we had the very best experience, the presentation was good, the cutlery's used in severing food was mesmerizing. Plenty of parking space for both 2 wheeler and 4 wheelers.