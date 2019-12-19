Earthy, Handmade, And Kitschy: This Store In Indiranagar Will Wow You With Their Eclectic Products

Located in Indiranagar, Masmara was started by Ms.Veena as an initiative to help local artisans spread their art. If you love indie and tribal jewellery, Masmara would cater to your taste. They sell jewellery like earrings, necklaces and nose pins made out of Dokra, Lambani and Cotton beads.

Apart from jewellery, they also make a range of home products such as baskets, lamps and pen stands. While you are in the store, look out for the banana fibre boxes with kalamkari patches which makes it a great sustainable gifting product. Each home decor piece has its own charm and it easily adds an indie touch to your living space. Want something customised? They'll help you with that as well.



All the products in the store are 100% cruelty-free and environmentally friendly. Masmara offers a wide range of art pieces uniquely crafted by the skilled local artisans. And keeping sustainability in mind, their stocks are small and don't repeat, so you'll walk out with something not many people have, it's a win-win!