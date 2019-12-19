Marathahalli Peeps! This Chinese Restaurant Is Your Go-To Place For Budget Comfort Food

Located inside the Sowbhagya Annexe building on the busy Varthur Road, you'll only find Master Chifoo if you actually go looking for it. The story behind the restaurant is that Sandeep Sabhnani, the owner, happened to chance upon a tiny dumpling stall on an obscure street in the city, and he loved the dumplings so much, that he hired the man on the spot to be the chef of his new restaurant! It's also why we think he calls it Master Chifoo (but he would tell you that it's an amalgam of 'Chinese' and 'food' - we like our story better!).

From your regular Indo-Chinese fare like Wanton Soup, Schezwan Fried Rice and Gobi Manchurian to slightly fancier Thai options like Khao Phad rice, it's perfect for those days when nothing other than oriental food will do. We started off with steamed Chicken Momos (INR 119) that we mopped off with spicy chilli sauce (so yum!). We also enjoyed the Dragon Chicken - it's available in both dry and gravy form, but we enjoyed the gravy version (INR 249), and finished off our meal with a super-filling plate of Chicken Leefu Fried Rice (INR 219), which tasted nice and minty. It's not just the food that impressed us though. They play feel-good rock music, and the service is quick too!