Get Your Grandpa's Armchair Refurbished, Courtesy Architect Durga Shetty

Shetty, a trained architect, has plenty of experience in the field, having worked in countries like Canada, Bahrain, and India. She’s built modern and luxury spaces but on her return to India, she found that vernacular design was her true calling. Local, off the soil design and architecture is what inspires her.

This means that you can approach her to either add just a splash of the traditional to your space or work with her to redo your space to showcase vernacular elements. Have a piece of old furniture that needs to be restored or even if you want something upcycled to suit modern needs? Shetty has plenty of experience. Recently, when a friend approached her with a derelict grandfather chair, she got reupholstered and refurbished so that it looked like brand new without compromising on the old-world charm of the chair.