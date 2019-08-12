Men, This Designer Label Will Make You Look Dapper At Every Event!

Let's face it: there aren't enough breaks between two festive events in India. With Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi lining up, you're bound to receive a bunch of event invites. And that's not all: you've got to make sure you don't repeat any outfit either (what will your Instagram followers think otherwise?)! In any case, we'd recommend you take a trip to Leela Palace and check out the new Mayank Modi store that's opened up there.

Barely a month old, the designer store has everything from kurtas and shirts to sherwanis, blazers and printed bomber jackets! Each piece gives off a luxurious yet understated look - something that is rare when it comes to ethnic wear at the moment. The sherwanis, in particular, caught our eye. A blend of muted, earthy and neutral tones, they're made with pure cotton and handwoven silks. These look classy, and they're available in sets - so you don't have to worry about buying a pair of trousers to go with your sherwani.

Speaking of trousers, they have something called 'Pantjamas.' Comfy, yet stylish, you could wear these to Casual Friday at work or even an outing with friends! While you're at it, make sure to check out the range of accessories in store. We saw pure leather footwear from dmodot, and wallets and belts from Crust Accessories. For ethnic outfits, you'll find options like pocket squares and turbans from Turban Trunks, cufflinks, buttons and brooches from AZGA, and stoles and pocket squares from The Yarn Story.