Maziga Cannot Be Missed In Bangalore

Maziga is a really beautiful place and a fine dining restaurant which serves one of the best quality food in town. Especially, the food is cooked with amazing and different methods and best presentation. Food service is very good. We got a complimentary drink called all "time lovers special". Then we were served chaat masala yogurt spherification. For starters, we had bharwan khumb and eat at your own risk as it was really spicy and it actually had green chillies filled with cheddar cheese and roasted on skillet. we also had Lamb Galouti kebab, sweet and sour jerky lamb chop, Maziga baked alaska murgh tikka, and roti pe boti. I just loved each and everything served to us. For the main course, we had Sarso da Saag, Dal Makhani, Lamb Rogan Josh, Maziga murgh maggie tikka masala, and Lamb Biryani. It was one of the best Mughlai food I ever had. our dinner ended with the dessert recommended by the chef. It was "Gulab Jamun Sufta", it was the highlight of the dinner. Overall, the dinner date was amazing and was totally impressed by the restaurant.