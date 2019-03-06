Maziga - Relish The Modern Indian Cuisine

Maziga, a fine- dining restaurant serving scrumptious and delightful modern Indian cuisine located in VR mall, Whitefield. There is a wow factor about everything in this restaurant, be it the ambience, lighting, decor, the food presentation. It's a treat to eyes and a definite treat to pallets. A 15-course menu curated by a celebrity Chef Javed Ahmad. Every dish is very unique, loaded with amazing flavours. Every dish from this kitchen indeed is a piece of art. Tried various dishes, Started with : * Murg Tikka Caser Salad * Methi Papadi Chat * Old Delhi Golgapa * Multani Chicken Shorba * Peshawari Bharwan Aloo * Roti Pe Boti * Murgh Tikka Quesidilla Hard to recommend few as every dish again is just a class apart for Main course ordered: * PakhTooni Pulao * Chettinad Duck Curry * Maziga Dal Makhani * Chooza Tikka Makhani Loved the Chettinad Duck Curry, succulent and very well marinated, every bite had a blast of flavours. Finally completed the meal with desserts: * Gulab Jamun Sufta * Kurkuri Mysorepak Halwa * Haldi wali Kulfi Truly a sweet ending to the amazing and delightful meal. Bon Appetit!!