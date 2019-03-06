Maziga - Relish The Modern Indian Cuisine

Casual Dining

Maziga

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VR Bengaluru, 3rd Floor, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

Maziga, a fine- dining restaurant serving scrumptious and delightful modern Indian cuisine located in VR mall, Whitefield. There is a wow factor about everything in this restaurant, be it the ambience, lighting, decor, the food presentation. It's a treat to eyes and a definite treat to pallets.  A 15-course menu curated by a celebrity Chef Javed Ahmad. Every dish is very unique, loaded with amazing flavours. Every dish from this kitchen indeed is a piece of art. Tried various dishes, Started with : * Murg Tikka Caser Salad  * Methi Papadi Chat  * Old Delhi Golgapa  * Multani Chicken Shorba * Peshawari Bharwan Aloo * Roti Pe Boti  * Murgh Tikka Quesidilla  Hard to recommend few as every dish again is just a class apart for Main course ordered: * PakhTooni Pulao   * Chettinad Duck Curry  * Maziga Dal Makhani  * Chooza Tikka Makhani  Loved the Chettinad Duck Curry, succulent and very well marinated, every bite had a blast of flavours. Finally completed the meal with desserts: * Gulab Jamun Sufta * Kurkuri Mysorepak Halwa * Haldi wali Kulfi    Truly a sweet ending to the amazing and delightful meal. Bon Appetit!!

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae

