A Burger Joint Serving Amazing Vegetarian Burgers, Check It Out Now

Though popular for their Chicken, Beef & Pork Patty Burgers, Burger Yard in Sarjapur is a Gourmet Burger Place that doesn’t leave the vegetarians astray. On a recent visit on my vegetarian day I tried out their vegetarian options and I liked them, if not loved them, gladly. The Traditionally Veggie Burger had a superb crispy patty with a soft mash of potato goodness, well seasoned and delicious. The burger bun, though looking very regular was proportioned you the patty size, to give you a balanced bun + patty + veggies + cheese in every bite. The next I tried was How’ve You Bean, a delicious Mexican style Black Bean patty burger, with a dash of avocado mash, with some smoked sweet chilli sauce & creamy mayo, absolutely fabulous, in fact, better than the Traditionally Veggie. The sides like the Jalapeno cheese poppers were good too, nice & cheesy, but I must mention the Cold Coffee which as absolutely Drool-worthy, I tried the version with & without chocolate sauce, and I loved the version without. It’s a must-have here and just for this, this place deserves 5 stars. The portions were decent for the price point and I am not giving them 5 stars yet (though I could for that delicious cold coffee), without trying their non-vegetarian offerings, which am gonna try soon. Till then you guys savour their non-vegetarian options and tell me in the comments, what all I should try when I get there.