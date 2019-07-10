Burger Yard, located in Sarjapur road, a quick bites cafe serving some of the best burgers in town. A Few options in their menu consists mostly of burgers, and every single burger had a wow factor. Flavoursome burgers that are lip-smacking. The quality of the burger party and stuffing is easily the best. The service too is surprisingly quick. The prices are pocket-friendly especially for the quality of the burgers. Lamborghini and Clint Beastwood are my favourite burgers and would highly recommend trying either or both. -Lamborghini: A lamb burger, lamb minced Patty grilled, some cheese, ting of Tobasco sauce and few veggies. A cheese-licious delight. -Clint Beastwood: A chicken burger that is very filling. Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce some veggies and onion rings. A sweet and spicy, crisp and crunchy and a very filling burger which is a definite treat. Also, How've you been - a veggie delight, a party made from minced black beans, avocado sauce, avocado slices and few veggies. The quality of the patty was just amazing.
This Quirky Cafe Is Serving Some Of The Meaty Burgers In Town
