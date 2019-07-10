This Quirky Cafe Is Serving Some Of The Meaty Burgers In Town

Burger Yard, located in Sarjapur road, a quick bites cafe serving some of the best burgers in town. A Few options in their menu consists mostly of burgers, and every single burger had a wow factor. Flavoursome burgers that are lip-smacking. The quality of the burger party and stuffing is easily the best. The service too is surprisingly quick. The prices are pocket-friendly especially for the quality of the burgers. Lamborghini and Clint Beastwood are my favourite burgers and would highly recommend trying either or both. -Lamborghini: A lamb burger, lamb minced Patty grilled, some cheese, ting of Tobasco sauce and few veggies. A cheese-licious delight. -Clint Beastwood: A chicken burger that is very filling. Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce some veggies and onion rings. A sweet and spicy, crisp and crunchy and a very filling burger which is a definite treat. Also, How've you been - a veggie delight, a party made from minced black beans, avocado sauce, avocado slices and few veggies. The quality of the patty was just amazing.