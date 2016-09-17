Home Decor And Crockery At A Steal: That's Mecca Lifestyle For You

Home Décor Stores

Mecca Lifestyle

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

4/2, China Bazaar, Near Alice Jewellery, Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

What's The Scoop?

For those looking to satiate hunger in the home decor department, load up on ceramic crockery, mugs, tea sets, lamps and all knick-knacks that are functional. And these buys won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Who Is It Best For?

It’s something I would recommend for anyone interested in impressing their guests at home. Plus, those on the lookout for appreciation {adoration} for these very purchases!

What Was The Experience Like?

An amicable shopkeeper, instantly lovable prices, beautiful and hard-to-find kind of lamps and crockery – the joy of finding hidden treasures is what made the whole experience a happy one. You’ll find all sorts of curios too. My highlight was finding the miniature form of my grandmother’s old pickle ‘bharani’ which she uses back in Kerala.

#LBBTip

Don’t try to bargain as prices are reasonable, starting at INR 25. Find a parking spot is hard, but so is spotting the shop as it’s small and easily missed.

