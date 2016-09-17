For those looking to satiate hunger in the home decor department, load up on ceramic crockery, mugs, tea sets, lamps and all knick-knacks that are functional. And these buys won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Home Decor And Crockery At A Steal: That's Mecca Lifestyle For You
Home Décor Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What's The Scoop?
Who Is It Best For?
It’s something I would recommend for anyone interested in impressing their guests at home. Plus, those on the lookout for appreciation {adoration} for these very purchases!
What Was The Experience Like?
An amicable shopkeeper, instantly lovable prices, beautiful and hard-to-find kind of lamps and crockery – the joy of finding hidden treasures is what made the whole experience a happy one. You’ll find all sorts of curios too. My highlight was finding the miniature form of my grandmother’s old pickle ‘bharani’ which she uses back in Kerala.
#LBBTip
Don’t try to bargain as prices are reasonable, starting at INR 25. Find a parking spot is hard, but so is spotting the shop as it’s small and easily missed.
