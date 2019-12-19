Kosmoderma For Refreshing Medi-Facials For Every Skin Type

After a short wait came a facial steaming, letting all the goodness of the pack penetrate deeper for a few minutes, followed by an extraction process to get rid off all those bothersome blackheads, whiteheads and pimples. The elaborate massage with aloe vera gel and, later, a hydrating cream, made sure that the facial muscles were relaxed after all the poking and probing.

The session wrapped up with a brightening mask (suitable for all skin types) which was left on for a good ten minutes or so, leaving the skin feel rejuvenated and almost renewed.

Where: Find a Kosmoderma Clinic near you here.

When: 10am-7pm (prior appointment required)

Price: INR 3,500 upwards

