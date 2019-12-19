Dry, oily or acne-prone, whatever your skin type, head to Kosmoderma and treat yourself to one of their rejuvenating medi-facials.
Kosmoderma For Refreshing Medi-Facials For Every Skin Type
Happy skin
Started in 2009 by Dr. Chytra V. Anand (founder and cosmetic dermatologist), Kosmoderma Skin and Hair Clinic is probably Bangalore’s first medispa. While they do offer a range of specialised skin and hair care services (which include anti-ageing treatments, hair fall reduction, laser therapy and more), we had our minds set on trying one of their medi-facials. Based on an analysis of your skin (using close-up images of the face, taken from different angles), a suitable medifacial is chosen by the consultant dermatologist, which could be anything from the Acne Buster Medifacial or Quick Glow Medifacial to the Hydra Medifacial.
Of peels and packs
Going by this reviewer’s dry and dehydrated skin (thanks to all that dust and the merciless sun), the consultant suggested a Hydra Medifacial which would help in moisturising the skin. A medical aesthetician began the procedure with the Hydra Jet Peel, which involves water under pressure passed over the face for 10-15 minutes, to infuse oxygen and hydrate the skin. While it was slightly uncomfortable, the aesthetician made sure to take short breaks in between. And, by the end of the first step, the skin did feel refreshed. Next came the pumpkin and papaya pack, a mild exfoliant to gently take off all the dead skin cells and dirt.
Finishing touch
After a short wait came a facial steaming, letting all the goodness of the pack penetrate deeper for a few minutes, followed by an extraction process to get rid off all those bothersome blackheads, whiteheads and pimples. The elaborate massage with aloe vera gel and, later, a hydrating cream, made sure that the facial muscles were relaxed after all the poking and probing.
The session wrapped up with a brightening mask (suitable for all skin types) which was left on for a good ten minutes or so, leaving the skin feel rejuvenated and almost renewed.
Where: Find a Kosmoderma Clinic near you here.
When: 10am-7pm (prior appointment required)
Price: INR 3,500 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
