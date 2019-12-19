This Store In Commercial Street Sells Insta-Worthy Lehengas, Sarees And Gowns

You can’t miss this store next to KFC on Commercial Street. Full of long-line sweeping kurtis, shimmery lehengas, and grand sarees, Meena Bazaar is just as vibrant as its name suggests. And like in the fancy stores your mum took you for her saree shopping, expect the same royal treatment here. Walk in and someone will immediately come to assist you while you sit back and find the exact type of lehenga you had in mind, or the perfect material for the dressy gown you wanted stitched.

We spotted tussar, chanderi and cotton salwar kameez starting from INR 1,700, great for wearing to a sangeet or a reception. Check out their intricately designed bridal lehengas that start from INR 9,000. Find stunning pieces for all the ceremonies surrounding a wedding with sizing options for everything. Handloom cotton, banarasi (which we fell in love with at first sight!) and cotton weave sarees are super elegant and start from INR 1,400. If you're looking for dress material, they sell that too, pick it up here and get your own Pinterest-inspired gown designed.