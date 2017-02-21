Endless Tea Estates, Wildlife And Trekking Trails Greet You At Meghamalai

Getting to Meghamalai {christened the High Wavy Mountains by the Britishers} is no easy task. Even the official tourism website warns of bad roads infested with potholes. The best way to get here is an SUV that you can hire from the tourism department at the nearby Dindigul train station or drive one down from Bengaluru itself. However, once you get there, you’ll realise that the arduous journey was well worth it.

Still unclaimed by tourism, Meghamalai sits at the edge of the scenic Idukki district in Kerala and is divided by a state border. Like the Idukki district {that is home to tourist the Periyar Tiger Reserve and Munnar}, Meghamalai too is abundant in wildlife, tea estates, cardamom plantations, and waterfalls.