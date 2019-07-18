While it’s easy to find export surplus clothing for women, it’s way harder to find those little stores that sell affordable clothing for men. We did a roundup of export surplus stores that sell branded clothing for men in the city and these are the ones that have the most on offer.
Boys, You Can Score Tommy Hilfiger, Guess And UCB At Half Price At These Export Surplus Stores
Brands Outlet
Our favourite export store in Koramangala, Brands Outlet stocks up on the major brands -- Zara Men, Mango, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Marks & Spencer, Jack & Jones, Mango, GAS, Lee, Diesel, American Eagle Outfitters and U. S. Polo Assn. You can get jeans, formal shirts, casual shirts, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, winter wear, and even jerseys too.
Price starts at INR 500.
Spotlight
The Indiranagar export surplus store is where you need to head to pick up casual shirts from brands such as American Eagle Outfitters, Diesel, Lacoste, Arrow, French Connection, Lee’s, and Ed Hardy. You also get jeans and shorts from brands such as Maui & Sons, Levi's and Wrangler along with homegrown brands such as Roadster and Mast & Harbour.
Price starts at INR 495.
Brand Club
The Kammanahalli export surplus store has a huge collection for men. Browse through semi-formal shirts, hoodies and tees that are from labels such as Arrow, Being Human, Ed Hardy, Hummel and U.S. Polo Assn. The shirts and tees are especially trendy.
Prices start at INR 299.
Wardrobe
Wardrobe stocks a handpicked, menswear collection. Pick up shirts, jeans, formal wear, and shorts from brands like Kappa, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger. If stocks favour you, you will also find brands such as French Connection and Banana Republic.
Price start at INR 495
Pour Homme
An exclusive store for men, Pour Homme stocks up on some big designer labels such as Masimo Dutti and Ralph Lauren. You can pick up high street fashion labels that you are most likely to find on the fashion ramps seen in Barcelona and Paris. The best part is that all of these you can get for a steal. Almost like a thrift shop, only better because everything is new!
Price starts at INR 1,500
The D Store
If you are in Indiranagar, then you need to make a stop at The D Store. The export surplus store has a collection for both men and women, but you will find the men's collection to be extensive. They mainly stock up on casual wear, so you will find floral shirts, slim fit shirts, and ripped and skinny jeans from brands such as Adidas Originals, Zara Men, Calvin Klein, Scotch & Soda, and Gas.
Prices start at INR 500
Just Casuals
The export surplus store in Koramangala will fix you up with apparels that are perfect for your night out with the boys as well as Friday casuals at work. You can pick up graphic tees, checkered and solid shirts, and a whole range of jeans in various styles -- think ripped, skinny, jogger, and even harem.
Prices start at INR 500
