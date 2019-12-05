Winter is here and men! It is time to get your winter fashion on point. If you are looking for footwear that isn’t just stylish but will also keep your feet warm, then don’t look any further. Check out these shoes that are stylish, chic, comfortable and would keep your toes away from all that cold.
Men's Edit: Footwear That'll Keep Your Toes Warm
Braided Detail Tan Cap Toe Vegan Oxfords
Sport this braided detail tan cap-toe oxfords at the winter weddings, meetings or even Christmas and new year parties. Plus, it is vegan! So, if you are looking for something cruelty-free and closed-toe, this is a great pick. This shoe from Monk Story will look good with formal pants and a shirt or a three-piece suit as well.
Stitch Detail Lace Up Boots
Winter means vacations, holidays and winter treks. Add this stitch detail lace-up boots to your cart and not only keep your feet warm but also look stylish. If you are sporting a biker look or even a tough-guy look, these shoes are a perfect pick.
Digital Anime Printed Red Lace-Up Shoes
Looking for something fun, quirky and colourful? Buy this digital anime printed red lace-up shoes by Urban Pitara and make a statement this winter. Be it for a gig or even a day out with the squad, this shoe when paired with a plain tee and jeans would bring out our very own quirky personality. So flaunt it while keeping your feet warm this winter.
Bird Printed Moccasins
Want to avoid the whole hassle of tying laces? Then this bird printed moccasins are just for you. It is easy to wear (just slip your foot in) and the bird print makes it fun and quirky. Wear it with a white tee or shirt and jeans and be winter party or vacation-ready.
Glossy Lace Tie-Up Detail Casual Shoes
Basics are always classy and a go to option for any kind of occasion. Shop this glossy lace tie-up detail shoes that work well for casual wear. Be it a vacation, everyday wear or something to wear for a party, these shoes are classy, comfortable and you can’t go wrong with this one.
