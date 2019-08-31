Men, it's time we bust the myth that Commercial Street is mostly for junk jewellery, ethnic wear, and home furnishing and decor. If you look around like we did, you will notice that there are far too many stores that cater exclusively to men's fashion. We are talking about stores that will fix you up with sherwanis, ethnic footwear, sharp leather jackets, and even accessories such as shades, wristlets, and wallets. Make sure you save this recommendation on the best men's stores and shops in Commercial Street, so that the next time you are there, you know exactly what to do.
Men! Check Out This Commercial Guide Curated Just For You
Vashi's House Of Jeans
A pair of perfectly fitting jeans is a staple in every guy's wardrobe. And if your decade-old pair of jeans is worse than a pair of ripped jeans, make a trip to Vashi's House Of Jeans. Skinny, slim fit, regular fit, boot cut, stretch, skinny fit with stretch, and tailor-fit -- you can get the perfect pair of jeans here. You can even alter the jeans here thanks to their in-house tailoring unit.
The Colectivo
Dudes looking to add that funk and quirk to their occasionwear wardrobe, a stop at The Colectivo comes highly recommended. Skip the regular OTT blingy sherwanis, kurtas, and bandhgalas, and opt for the snazzy, colourful ones that come with geometric designs, patchworks, and even prints that include floral and abstract. We love their patchwork bandhgalas, and since everything is custom-made, nothing like it.
Thunderbird
Whether you want to channel your inner Steve McQueen or want to look really cool zooming on your bike, hit up Thunderbird for their extensive range of leather jackets. Bomber, racer, and biker are the three most common leather jacket types you will spot here and they come in all shades of brown and black. You can also get your hands of bi-fold and tri-fold leather wallets and duffel bags that are compact and perfect for that short work trip.
Meraki
A suit is an investment and men if you don't have one already, it's time to suit up at Meraki. The spiffy store will fix you up with tuxedos, two-piece and three-piece suits, waistcoats, blazers, jackets, shirts, and trousers -- everything you need to look slick and sharp. But that's not all, guys. Sherwanis, bandhgalas, ethnic suits, and wedding attire are their forte too, and we not kidding when we say that you'll like a prince in one of their sherwanis.
Prestige The Man Store
Now, with a name like that you can expect the store to be your one-stop-shop for all your fashion needs. Apart from their in-house tailoring unit, you can get off-the-rack apparel that you will need for any occasion. Sherwanis, kurtas, and suits for those fancy events and wedding parties, blazers, suits, trousers, and shirts for your office setting, and casual wear for just about everything else.
Sai Baba Footwear
A little off main Commercial Street, this shoe store is where you can put your feet into kohlapuris, juttis, mojaris, and sandals. If you are a picky shopper, the collection is extensive, the staff is patient, and you can pretty much try the entire collection till you find the right pair. We particularly dig the kohlapuris and mojaris since they come with really cool designs and embellishments. In fact, some of these designs are so versatile, you can even pair them with chinos and jeans too.
Kamraj Road Stalls
Before you turn into Commercial Street, there's a lane of shops that line Kamaraj Road (same lane as Koskii) stock up on shades for all face types. You can pick up Wayfarers, Aviators, Square, Round, and a rather extensive collection of Mirrored Lens and Clear Frames. Basically, whatever is trending in the fashion world, you are going to find it here at ridiculously easy pricing. Think INR 100 upwards.
