Now that we've made the ladies happy, men, brace yourselves as we made your shopping experience at GT Mall a whole lot easier. Check out the men's shopping guide at GT Mall which would take you from work to party effortlessly.
Grey Rabbit To Woodland: Best Of Menswear
Now that we've made the ladies happy, men, brace yourselves as we made your shopping experience at GT Mall a whole lot easier. Check out the men's shopping guide at GT Mall which would take you from work to party effortlessly.
U.S. Polo Assn.
Signature Polo t.shirts, floral printed shirts, leather bomber jackets, and casual t-shirts and shirts are what you can expect to find at U.S. Polo Assn at GT Mall. Find a wide variety of shirts such as linen, cotton, and denim in pastel shades and solid colours along with different prints. Pair it up with chinos in shades of brown and cream, and denim in various shades of blue and black. You can also shop for polos and shirts for your little one here.
Flying Machine
Flying Machine, India's first homegrown denim brand shares its space in GT Mall with U.S. Polo Assn. Think graphic tees with quotes on it, shirts with floral prints, biker jackets, denim coats and wind cutters that work great as casual wear. They also stock up on denim that goes well with the t-shirts and shirts. Add some swag to your look with sunglasses and bags sold at Flying Machine.
Grey Rabbit
Shop a range of semi-formal and casual wear from Grey Rabbit, a Bangalore based men's wear brand at GT Mall. Find linen trousers, cotton pants, and denim along with Chinese collared shirts and regular shirts with fun prints such as plaids, florals, and polka dots. In shades of red, blue and white, find a shirt for any occasion at Grey Rabbit.
The Indian Polo Inc.
The Indian Polo Inc., the Indian subsidiary of U.S Polo stocks up on polos in different colours and plaid, stripes and plain shirts made out of cotton and linen. Shop chinos and denim in different shades and washes at a budget-friendly price range. Polos here start at INR 999 and shirts are priced at INR 1,499.
Park Avenue
Want to look sharp for the new job you just started or that interview you want to ace? Head straight to Park Avenue and stock up on some smart and sharp shirts for work, formal pants and shoes to go along with it. The price range here starts at INR 600 and they also stock up on cufflinks to add to the formal look. Find polos and smart casuals also at Park Avenue.
Woodland
Are you more of an outdoors person who loves to trek and go on hikes on a weekend? Woodland is your best friend offering the best of trekking and outdoor shoes for those terrains and outfits such as t-shirts, cargo pants and bottom wear that are comfortable and helps you hike your way through those trails.
Comments (0)