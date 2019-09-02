Men, if you’re tired of being the designated bag holder and want to get some shopping of your own done, Vega City Mall is as good a place as any. From boardroom formals to Friday casuals, here’s our list of favourite menswear brands in the mall:
Raymonds To UCB: Men, Shop And Get Sharp
Raymonds
Yes, of course, we’re going to start with Raymonds. For that ‘Complete Man’ look, we’d recommend their super comfy, classy and well-tailored shirts and suits. And no, they don’t just have formals. You’ll also find here winter wear, jeans and tees.
Van Heusen
From monochrome ensembles that set the tone for the day to smart suits, shirts and jackets, Van Heusen is our pick for when we want to up our formals game. They have all the accessories too: wallets, cufflinks and pocket squares too (so you can really dapper up for that upcoming black-tie event).
Louis Philippe
From classic Oxfords to white suits, Louis Philippe will really set you a class apart. But that’s not all: they also have crisp white shirts, everyday workwear and casuals too! Just in case you were clutching your wallet apprehensively.
Arrow
We’d recommend Arrow for their lightweight linen shirts and chinos that promise comfort and style. They also have a nice collection of casuals, including button-downs and polo shirts.
Levis
For that ultimate pair of jeans by fit (be it slim, skinny or tapered), hit up the Levis store. Really, no one makes it quite like them. In fact, while you’re at it, look around and check out their collection of polos, t-shirts, sneakers and jackets too!
UCB
Don’t be afraid to add some colour to your wardrobe! UCB, with its colourful t-shirts, sweatshirts and jumpers is perfect for just that. They even have a Peanuts collection that we are currently obsessing over!
US Polo Assn.
Just looking to shop for some go-to wardrobe classics? US Polo Assn. is where you should be. From graphic t-shirts to unwind and relax in, to tailored shirts, colourful polos and jeans, they have it all! You can forget about the other stores on this list (just kidding!).
