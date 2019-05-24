From Belts To Wallets: Boys, Head To This Store In Basavanagudi For #AccessoriesGoals

It goes without saying, Menz Street caters to men’s accessories only. Head to this store for add-ons to your look at budget-friendly prices. As soon as you walk into their store, on the right, you will spot plenty of belts hanging and they come in different shades of black and brown. They have colourful belts as well. Take time and go through these and you will not fail to find the perfect shade for your outfit. Their belts start at INR 120. On the left, you will see that they also have a large collection of wallets and they are priced from INR 199 to INR 599. All wallets and belts are from the brand ‘Kenzo’.

The store stocks on deodorants like Axe, Engage, Fogg and Park Avenue and perfumes from 21 Club Code Black, Evening in Paris and Black London. They also have ties and bowties in different colours in case you are heading to a formal occasion. This accessory store also sells formal and ankle-length socks, wayfarer and aviator sunglasses and semi-rimmed frames. You will also spot hair-dryers and trimmers. This is a one-stop shop for all men’s accessories.