Lads, These Sherwanis And Kurta Sets Are Perfect For Scoring A Date At A Wedding

Men, we know the ladies usually get the spotlight when it comes to weddings, sangeets or any other festivities, but here's some good news for you: at Meraj on Commercial Street, you can pick up a fancy tux, sherwani or kurta set, and look just as (if not more) dapper.

We loved their sherwani collection - our favourite piece was this royal sherwani in black velvet that had abstract zardosi work on it. Not only did it look super classy, but we're sure if you clicked a picture wearing it and made it your Tinder DP, you'd get plenty of right swipes. Just saying. It's not just sherwanis though. Their Indo-Western outfits are perfect for when you want to experiment with your style. One particular Jodhpuri uneven cut with cowl drape kurta and churidar caught our eye.

Of course, if you'd rather go for classic options, you can always check out their three-piece tuxedoes and occasion wear kurta sets. Prices start from INR 7,500 and go up depending on the material and detailing. While we know it sounds pricey, we think the quality and finish are totally worth it. And just in case you need to get your outfit altered or need some custom work done, don't hesitate to let them know and they will get it done for you.