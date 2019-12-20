Meraki Spa Will Solve All Your Problems With Massages And Exotic Essential Oils

I picked The Signature Massage consisting of firm yet gentle strokes that release tension all over your body. The use of the oils, eases your senses giving in to the hour-long massage. The massage was not gentle enough for me to doze off but at the same time it wasn’t so high-pressured that I had to clam up. In fact, the therapist makes sure you are present but comfortable. The treatment is an all-body treatment with special focus on the spine {and the spinal cord which is considered to have a lot of tension from day to day activities}. Within half an hour of the treatment, I found myself relaxed and slowly surrendering to the treatment.